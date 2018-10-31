Fountain Valley hospital hosts adorable Halloween-themed NICU reunion

More than 100 people came to a Halloween celebration at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital.It was a reunion for all the babies who were saved in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The NICU specializes in the care of ill or premature newborns.Children enjoyed a variety of carnival-style attractions, and parents had the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for them. The event gave parents a chance to reconnect with each other.According to the March of Dimes, about 380,000 babies in the U.S. are born prematurely each year.