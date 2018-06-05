Four solid shows, dance parties in Los Angeles this week

Emerging artists showcase at The Study Hollywood

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a showcase of rising bands and vocalists to a hard-style EDM dance party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Catch some of California's hottest rising musicians as the Breaking Sound tour makes a stop at The Study Hollywood. Artists on tap include songwriter, vocalist and Burbank native Moollz, alternative rock singer-songwriter Luciana Garcia and the San Francisco-based avant-pop musical group New Spell.Wednesday, June 6, 8-11:30 p.m.Free your mind and body with the help of a slew of hard-style DJs at Union this Friday night. On the docket: Crypsis, Andy the Core, Francesco Zeta and Imperium.Friday, June 8, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 2 a.m.If your musical taste is Bay Area-bred, you won't want to miss Hyphy Night at The Reserve. The party features two rooms pumping the Bay Area hip-hop and R&B hits past and present.Friday, June 8, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 2 a.m.Loud Village is bringing back the best sounds of 2000s-era hip-hop this Saturday night at the Echoplex. The Echo Flex party will feature two special guests: Amika Akaya and Honey, resident DJs at the weekly hip-hop party Cyber Ceremony at Dirty Laundry.Saturday, June 9, 9 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 2 a.m.