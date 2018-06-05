SOCIETY

Four solid shows, dance parties in Los Angeles this week

The Echo Flex hip-hop party at the Echoplex. | Photo: Gia T./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a showcase of rising bands and vocalists to a hard-style EDM dance party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---

Emerging artists showcase at The Study Hollywood





Catch some of California's hottest rising musicians as the Breaking Sound tour makes a stop at The Study Hollywood. Artists on tap include songwriter, vocalist and Burbank native Moollz, alternative rock singer-songwriter Luciana Garcia and the San Francisco-based avant-pop musical group New Spell.

When: Wednesday, June 6, 8-11:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hard-style DJs at Union





Free your mind and body with the help of a slew of hard-style DJs at Union this Friday night. On the docket: Crypsis, Andy the Core, Francesco Zeta and Imperium.

When: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bay Area hip-hop party at The Reserve





If your musical taste is Bay Area-bred, you won't want to miss Hyphy Night at The Reserve. The party features two rooms pumping the Bay Area hip-hop and R&B hits past and present.
When: Friday, June 8, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2000s hip-hop party at Echoplex





Loud Village is bringing back the best sounds of 2000s-era hip-hop this Saturday night at the Echoplex. The Echo Flex party will feature two special guests: Amika Akaya and Honey, resident DJs at the weekly hip-hop party Cyber Ceremony at Dirty Laundry.

When: Saturday, June 9, 9 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
