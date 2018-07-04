SOCIETY

4th of July 2018: Independence Day by the numbers

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how we celebrate the Fourth of July. (Shutterstock)

On July 4 the country will celebrate the independence of the United States of America with fireworks, parades, picnics and barbecues. Here's are different statistics from WalletHub.com that show how American's will celebrate the Fourth of July:

1870 - The year congress made Independence Day (July 4) a federal holiday

27 - Number of different flags there have been in U.S. History. Only the number of stars have changed throughout history.

72 - Record number of hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes by Joey Chestnut at the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

150 million - Number of hot dogs consumed on 4th of July weekend

More than $1 billion - Estimated amount spent on beer for 4th of July in 2017

16,000 - Number of fireworks displays held each year

More than $825 million - Amount spent on Fourth of July fireworks

46.9 million - Number of people expected to travel more than 50 miles from home on Fourth of July weekend
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjuly 4th4th of julyfireworksfoodhot dogs
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Homeless grad lands job after handing out resumes on CA street
Goldman Sachs will pay for nursing moms to ship breast milk home while traveling
Danny Romero looks back at childhood memories made in Boyle Heights
Animal crackers break out of their cages
More Society
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Fwy near Beaumont
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Jimmy Bennett speaks out about abuse allegations against Asia Argento
Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges
Police looking for suspect who gunned down man in Santa Ana
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
More News