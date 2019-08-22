free stuff

Free admission to national parks Sunday for National Park Service birthday on August 25

The National Park Service is celebrating its birthday this weekend by offering free admission on Sunday.

The agency is turning 103 on Sunday, Aug. 25, the anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson signing the National Park Service Act in 1916. Though many national parks don't charge an admission fee, those that normally do will waive the fee on Sunday.

Many of the more than 400 parks around the country are holding events this weekend to mark the occasion.

If you can't make it to a park on Sunday, there are still two more free-admission holidays this year: National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Fee-free days only cover admission fees; charges for activities like camping and boat launches still apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynational park servicefree stuffu.s. & worldparkoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF
Free entry at all national parks on Sunday
Pacoima girls learn wood-working at free workshop
Chipotle guacamole is free for one day only
Santa Monica, Malibu offering free sunscreen at 50 kiosks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County, USGS says
$72M SuperLotto ticket sold at Ralphs in LA
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
'Hollywood Ripper' trial: L.A. serial killer Michael Gargiulo found sane in fatal stabbings
Young LASD trainee shot at Lancaster station; sniper sought
Show More
South LA hit-and-run: LAPD steps up efforts to find driver who severely injured teen
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Head chef of famed NY restaurant found dead
Man sucker punches his own attorney in courtroom
2 San Dimas schools placed on lockdown after report of person with gun
More TOP STORIES News