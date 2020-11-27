Society

Fresno men's heartwarming TikTok videos about their homeless neighbors go viral

Millions of people across the country have fallen in love with the homeless people who visit Tower Gas and Mini Mart.
By and Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. -- Two Fresno men's heartwarming videos about the homeless people who visit the business they manage are going viral.

Akram Mohsin and Mohsin Alaqwari, who manage family-owned business Tower Gas and Mini Mart, could easily have treated the transients who live nearby and are their customers as nuisances.

Instead, they took to popular app TikTok to highlight their quirks, their talents, their joys, likes and dislikes - most importantly, to emphasize their humanity.

Their videos depicting the homeless customers as lovable neighbors, have touched hearts everywhere, garnering millions of views.

It all started with a video about a transient named Phil, who has been down on his luck for eight years.

Akram Mohsin and Mohsin Alaqwari stepped up to help him out and share his story on Akram's TikTok account.

Curious about Phil, more and more people commented, shared and even started sending him clothes, blankets and even special notes.

"What made him really popular and what they really loved is that he read every single note, gave it a kiss, and tucked it away in his pocket. He saves them," says Akram Mohsin.

Now they have more than 2 million followers and more than 32 million views, putting a positive spin on a group of people often forgotten.

Lloyde Spaulding is also homeless. He visits the store every day.

One video showing Spaulding singing 'Ain't No Sunshine' for the two managers - and a spellbound TikTok audience - prompted many requests for repeat performances.

Akram Mohsin says it's a side of the homeless, and of Fresno, that most people in the country don't always get to see.

"Around the world, Fresno is known to be a rough area. But on my TikTok I don't try and exploit anything. I just try and show the brighter side of it, put a good rep out for Fresno," he says.

The two managers at the gas station have also raised hundreds of dollars from people all around the world, just to pass out food to those in central Fresno.

Says Mohsin Alaqwari:

"Don't judge anybody just because of the situation they are in now... These people have stories and just because of how you see them now, it's not the people that they were before. And really take that into consideration the next time you see somebody on the streets."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosocial media
