Fort Bragg soldier becomes the first woman to join the ranks of the Green Berets

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- History was made at Fort Bragg as the first female soldier graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Thursday, Army officials confirmed.

The Army would not confirm the soldier's identity due to the nature of unique missions she would be assigned after graduation.

Preceding the graduation ceremony, Lt. Gen. Fran Beaudette, the Commanding General for U.S. Army Special Operations Command congratulated each soldier on their "ability to meet the baseline standards and competencies" of the regiment.

During the Thursday graduation, the soldier received her Special Forces Tab and donned her Green Beret along with fellow classmates at her side.

"From here, you will go forward and join the storied formation of the Green Berets where you will do what you are trained to do: challenge assumptions, break down barriers, smash through stereotypes, innovate, and achieve the impossible," Beaudette said. "Thankfully, after today, our Green Beret Men and Women will forever stand in the hearts of free people everywhere."
