Fun hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? From a throwback dance party to a Sunday rooftop shindig, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---Head to A Simple Bar on Thursday night for a free "Crush On You"-themed throwback dance party. The DJ will be playing R&B and hiphop hits, and the bar will be offering happy hour specials all night long.Thursday, April 4, 10 p.m.- Friday, April 5, 2 a.m.A Simple bar, 3256 Cahuenga Blvd. WestFreeGet to The Mayfair Hotel early on Friday night to experience Drip at the Library Bar. DJ Babu will be behind the stacks spinning funk, rap, house, latin beats and more. He'll be joined by Fatlip and special guest Haylow.Friday, April 5, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, April 6, 2 a.m.The Mayfair Hotel (Library Bar), 1256 W. Seventh St.FreeParty like it's the 2000s at the Treehouse Rooftop Lounge this Friday. DJ R-Tistic, Benjamin Walker and Love G will be playing all your favorite hits from the era. Don your best 2000s fashion and get in for free if you arrive before 10:30 p.m.Friday, April 5, 10 p.m.- Saturday, April 6, 2 a.m.Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.FreeToast to life at Bardot this Saturday afternoon in the heart of Hollywood, where the champagne will be flowing and the hip hop blasting. This day party brings together young professionals who wish to expand their circle of friends and celebrate life in Los Angeles.Saturday, April 6, 3-8 p.m.Bardot, 1737 Vine St.FreeKeep your weekend in party mode on Sunday at the Treehouse Rooftop Lounge. This indoor/outdoor event features Mike Goodness behind the stacks, alongside mystery special guests. Get in for free before 5 p.m. with an RSVP.Sunday, April 7, 2-9 p.m.Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.Free (General Admission before 5 p.m.); $100 (Table Reservation Deposit)---