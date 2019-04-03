Fun hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Crush On You: Throwback Hip Hop + R&B
Head to A Simple Bar on Thursday night for a free "Crush On You"-themed throwback dance party. The DJ will be playing R&B and hiphop hits, and the bar will be offering happy hour specials all night long.
When: Thursday, April 4, 10 p.m.- Friday, April 5, 2 a.m.
Where: A Simple bar, 3256 Cahuenga Blvd. West
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Drip: DJ Babu (Beat Junkies) and Fatlip & Special Guest Haylow
Get to The Mayfair Hotel early on Friday night to experience Drip at the Library Bar. DJ Babu will be behind the stacks spinning funk, rap, house, latin beats and more. He'll be joined by Fatlip and special guest Haylow.
When: Friday, April 5, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, April 6, 2 a.m.
Where: The Mayfair Hotel (Library Bar), 1256 W. Seventh St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2000s Party
Party like it's the 2000s at the Treehouse Rooftop Lounge this Friday. DJ R-Tistic, Benjamin Walker and Love G will be playing all your favorite hits from the era. Don your best 2000s fashion and get in for free if you arrive before 10:30 p.m.
When: Friday, April 5, 10 p.m.- Saturday, April 6, 2 a.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Toasted Life LA Day Party Experience
Toast to life at Bardot this Saturday afternoon in the heart of Hollywood, where the champagne will be flowing and the hip hop blasting. This day party brings together young professionals who wish to expand their circle of friends and celebrate life in Los Angeles.
When: Saturday, April 6, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Bardot, 1737 Vine St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Aijuswanaparty
Keep your weekend in party mode on Sunday at the Treehouse Rooftop Lounge. This indoor/outdoor event features Mike Goodness behind the stacks, alongside mystery special guests. Get in for free before 5 p.m. with an RSVP.
When: Sunday, April 7, 2-9 p.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Price: Free (General Admission before 5 p.m.); $100 (Table Reservation Deposit)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.