YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --Kristina Staples was one of many critically injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting, and on Saturday night, survivors of the tragedy, along with family and friends, came together for a fundraiser to help her road to recovery.
Staples was shot in the head in October during the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.
"It's my little girl. It hurts me when I look in her eyes. She just looks so sweet, so sweet and innocent. For something like this to happen just hurts me," said her father, Greg Terrill.
Staples, a married mother of a 20-month-old baby girl, was in critical condition for weeks. Now, she's walking, talking and eating -- things her father said she couldn't do just one month ago.
"Slowly, steady recovery. She has one more surgery and that's to replace the part of her skull that they took out," Terrill said.
Survivors of the mass shooting traveled long distances to attend the fundraiser and support Staples.
"I feel like we're a family, and we support each other, and it doesn't matter if I don't know her. We wanted to be there for her and her family," said survivor Jennifer Campbell.
Organizers of the event raffled off donated items. One of the goals was to raise funds to pay for modifying Staples' home to make it more accessible.
"I didn't ever think we would ever get to this point," Terrill said. "That I'd still have my daughter."
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Staples. If you would like to donate, you may go to gofundme.com/kristina-staplesrecovery.