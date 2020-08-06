Funeral service held for LAPD officer who died from COVID-19 complications

The funeral for 45-year-old Valentin Martinez was held at Forest Lawn Memorial park in the Hollywood Hills, where his body was escorted last week in a flag-draped casket. Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those in attendance.
Officer Martinez was a 13-year veteran of the force. He worked patrol with the Mission division in the San Fernando Valley.
He was the Los Angeles Police Department's LAPD's first sworn officer and second employee overall to die from COVID-19. The department has had more than 450 employees test positive for the virus.
Martinez is survived by his domestic partner Megan Flynn, who is pregnant with his twin boys due in November. Flynn spoke at the funeral and said her sons would grow up to be honest and kind men like their father.
"Val, maybe our fantasy love story has turned into a tragic love story," she said, choking back tears. "But the years we shared together will forever be the best years of my life. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you forever and I'll never stop."
Martinez is also survived by his mother and his siblings.
The department says he likely contracted the virus while on patrol. He tested positive in May, was hospitalized in June and died on July 24.
Several options are available to support the Martinez family:
GoFundMe
The Val Martinez Memorial Fund
Checks can be mailed to the trust fund managed through the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union.
Checks are payable to "Blue Ribbon Trust for Valentin Martinez," account number 2080491 S4.50
Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union
P.O. Box 10188
Van Nuys, CA 91410
