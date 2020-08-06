Society

Funeral service held for LAPD officer who died from COVID-19 complications

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A funeral service was held Thursday morning for the veteran LAPD officer who passed away last month due to complications from COVID-19.

The funeral for 45-year-old Valentin Martinez was held at Forest Lawn Memorial park in the Hollywood Hills, where his body was escorted last week in a flag-draped casket. Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those in attendance.

Officer Martinez was a 13-year veteran of the force. He worked patrol with the Mission division in the San Fernando Valley.

EMBED More News Videos

The flag-draped coffin carrying the body of a veteran LAPD officer who died last week from COVID-19 was escorted Tuesday to his final resting place at Forest Lawn cemetery.



He was the Los Angeles Police Department's LAPD's first sworn officer and second employee overall to die from COVID-19. The department has had more than 450 employees test positive for the virus.

Martinez is survived by his domestic partner Megan Flynn, who is pregnant with his twin boys due in November. Flynn spoke at the funeral and said her sons would grow up to be honest and kind men like their father.

"Val, maybe our fantasy love story has turned into a tragic love story," she said, choking back tears. "But the years we shared together will forever be the best years of my life. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you forever and I'll never stop."

Martinez is also survived by his mother and his siblings.

RELATED: LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, marking the agency's first coronavirus-related death
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles Police Department senior detention officer has died from the coronavirus, officials said, marking the first COVID-19-related death of an LAPD employee.



The department says he likely contracted the virus while on patrol. He tested positive in May, was hospitalized in June and died on July 24.

Several options are available to support the Martinez family:

GoFundMe

The Val Martinez Memorial Fund

Checks can be mailed to the trust fund managed through the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union.

Checks are payable to "Blue Ribbon Trust for Valentin Martinez," account number 2080491 S4.50
Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union
P.O. Box 10188
Van Nuys, CA 91410

RELATED: Los Angeles firefighter paramedic dies from COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

The first firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department has died due to COVID-19, the agency confirmed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus deathslapdcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: OC officials provide update on coronavirus response
Man beaten, robbed of life savings outside Huntington Park bank
Back to school: Share your experience and watch our Town Hall
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
California to stop adding counties to coronavirus watch list
Orange County twin YouTube stars charged over phony bank robbery
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion
Show More
Hacienda Heights pastor accused of sexually assaulting girls
California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections
Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'
Autism community desperate for help amid stay-at-home orders
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
More TOP STORIES News