Gardena police officer, killed in crash, to be honored at funeral service

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
Family and friends will come together Friday to say goodbye to Gardena Police Department Officer Toshio Hirai.

The 12-year veteran died two weeks ago after his motorcycle was hit by a car while on his way to work.

A procession was held in honor of a Gardena Police Department motorcycle officer who died after being struck by a car while on his way to work.


Hirai was a lead member of the Gardena SWAT team. He leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old son.

The funeral service for the 34-year-old is set for 10 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The Gardena officers union set up a fund to assist the Hirai family available at this link. Checks can also be made payable to the Gardena Police Officers' Association and mailed or brought to the Gardena Police Department at 1718 W 162nd Street, Gardena CA 90247.
