Gardena students take part in tailgate party for Los Angeles Rams

Everyone is getting into the Los Angeles Rams spirit - and on Friday, some of the team's youngest fans got to be part of a tailgate party at school.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Everyone is getting into the Los Angeles Rams spirit - and on Friday, some of the team's youngest fans got to be part of a tailgate party at school.

John Adams Middle School, which is normally a proud "home of the Patriots," changed their motto for Super Bowl 53 to be "home of the Rams."

Kids were allowed to wear their favorite jerseys as part of the celebration.

