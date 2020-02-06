Society

Gary Sinise honored with Patriot Award

SIMI VALLEY (KABC) -- A special honor has been awarded to a Hollywood hero.

Gary Sinise, who starred as "Lieutenant Dan" in the classic film, "Forrest Gump," was given the Patriot Award at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley.

Actor Gary Sinise, who is also an Oscar nominee and humanitarian, was grand marshal at the Rose Parade and talked about how exciting it was to be chosen and his passion for veterans.


It's the highest honor given out by the organization, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

In the years since Sinise made "Forrest Gump," he's spent his off-camera time raising money for veterans groups.

People came together at a concert to honor first responders and victims from the Borderline shooting tragedy in Thousand Oaks Saturday.



More than 1,700 family members of fallen service members are getting the support services they deserve -- as well as a trip to Walt Disney World -- thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

