'That will carry us into the next 50 years': Longtime gay rights activist proposes historic L.A. Pride parade relocate to downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Don Kilhefner is perhaps best known for his work with radical gay movements in the 1970s.As a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front Los Angeles and the LA Community Services Center, which is now the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Kilhefner has experienced the gay rights movement first-hand and has seen it evolve over the last 50 years.For decades, Kilhefner has been a pioneer on the front-lines fighting for gay and lesbian rights.Today, Kilhefner expresses disappointment, distaste and disagreement with what L.A. Pride has turned into, saying the gay and lesbian community has lost their way."At one time it was gay freedom day. Today, it's Pride," says Kilhefner. "It's not a march, it's a party and it's seen as a party."The longtime gay rights activist says at one time the movement was militant, grassroots and there was community, but he feels that is not that case now.So how do we move forward? Kilhefner suggests the LGBTQ+ movement must create a new agenda and consider moving the L.A. Pride parade to downtown Los Angeles."Los Angeles is 70% people of color. A place where east meets west, north meets south. And that will carry us into the next 50 years," says Kilhefner.