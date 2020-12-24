George Floyd

George Floyd's daughter receives bedroom makeover from interior designer

By Chauncy Glover
HOUSTON, Texas -- It has certainly been a long year for the family of George Floyd after they were thrown into the spotlight following the Minneapolis incident.

But it was Floyd's daughter who captured many hearts after proclaiming her dad "changed the world."

At just 7 years old, Gianna Floyd has endured so much grief.

A Houston interior designer told ABC13 that she was excited to be given the task to bring light and positivity to Gianna with a bedroom makeover.

Lauren Ashley of LA Weddings and Interior said the Floyd family found her on Instagram and reached out.

Ashley said it took her two months to design and create the new bedroom for Gianna, who was ultimately left speechless.

"Wow. I love it," Gianna said.

WATCH: Gianna's full bedroom makeover reveal
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, take a glance at Gianna's full bedroom makeover reveal.



Her new room has been decked out with a custom mural and cozy furnishings, topped with a bubble chandelier.

Ashley said the project was more than a job, but a mission to help a little girl heal.

"Oh, my God. She's been through so much, and even what I did can't compare to anything, but I wanted to do as much as I can and make it as special as I could for her so she would have a place of peace that she would enjoy coming to," Ashley said. "It gave me peace to know that she enjoyed it, and she loved it as she walked through and got to see all the different things because it's a lot to take in with all the paint and the colors on the wall. Just to hear her say it's pretty and that she enjoyed it. I don't need anything else this year."

Ashley said one of the pillows was made in Gianna's honor, as part of the new collection by LA called Warm and Fuzzy.

Each pillow in the collection will be named after a significant woman who has had a positive influence on Ashley, the designer.

A portion of Gianna's pillow proceeds will be donated to the Gianna Floyd Trust Fund.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives mattergeorge floydgood news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Potential jurors in George Floyd case asked if they support BLM
George Floyd makes cover of National Geographic
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
George Floyd's family planning memorial center in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
SoCal Edison starts power shutoffs amid red flag conditions
Long Beach police search for missing grandma with dementia
Long Beach nurse recovers after 8 months as COVID-19 patient
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
LAPD seeks potential victims of suspected child predator
Show More
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Graton Casino planning private 4,000-person NYE party
Man found shot to death inside liquor store in Monrovia
California surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News