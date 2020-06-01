George Floyd

George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration

BRYAN, Texas -- Hundreds of people gathered for a demonstration in Bryan were surprised to learn one of George Floyd's children lives in the city.

People held up signs as drivers honked in support at the peaceful protest.

Among them was George's son, Quincy Mason Floyd.

He says he had not seen his father since he was a young child, but he broke down in tears when he heard about his death.

"Everybody's coming out and showing love. I love this, my heart is really touched by all of this," Quincy said.

At first he says people questioned the connection, but he says the resemblance to his father is undeniable.

To see more from Quincy on the tragic death of his father in Minneapolis police custody, watch the video above.

