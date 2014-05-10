Arts & Entertainment

Sherri Shepherd's husband, Lamar Sally, files for legal separation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actress and "The View" co-host Sherri Shepherd and husband Lamar Sally are calling it quits after almost three years of marriage.

Sally filed for legal separation, citing irreconcilable differences, on May 2 in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by Eyewitness News on Friday.

Shepherd, 47, and Sally wed on Aug. 13, 2011. The documents list the date of separation as April 16, 2014. The documents also state that the couple is expecting a son, to be named Lamar Sally Jr., on July 28.

In June 2013, Shepherd talked to Essence magazine about the trouble she and Sally experienced when trying to find a surrogate so they could have a child together.

Sally, a television writer, is seeking legal and physical custody of the unborn child, with Shepherd getting reasonable child visitation rights. According to the filing, Sally also wants their prenuptial agreement to be invalidated based on fraud.

This is the second marriage for Shepherd, who was previously married to Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2009. She and Tarpley have an 8-year-old son named Jeffery.
