Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer

WASHINGTON -- Civil rights legend and Georgia congressman Rep. John Lewis announced Sunday he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Doctors informed Lewis, 79, will have to undergo treatment. Despite his treatment, Lewis said he plans to continue serving as the 5th Congressional District.

Read his statement here:
"I have been in some kind of fight- for freedom, equality, basic human rights - for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.

"This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed.

"While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.

"So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.

"To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God's grace, I will be back on the front lines soon.

"Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey."
