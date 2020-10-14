holocaust

Germany to give $662 million in aid to Holocaust survivors

By David Rising
Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday.

The payments will be going to approximately 240,000 survivors around the world, primarily in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union and Western Europe, over the next two years, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

With the end of World War II now 75 years in the past, Holocaust survivors are all elderly, and because many were deprived of proper nutrition when they were young today they suffer from numerous medical issues. In addition, many live isolated lives having lost their entire families and also have psychological issues because of their persecution under the Nazis.

"There's this kind of standard response for survivors, that 'we've been through worse, I've been through worse and if I survived the Holocaust, through the deprivation of food and what we had to go through, I'll get through this,'" said Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, in a telephone interview from New York with The Associated Press.

"But if you probe deeper you understand the depths of trauma that still resides within people."

Many are also on the poverty line, and the additional costs of masks and other protective gear, delivery groceries and other pandemic-related expenses has been crushing for many, Schneider said.

"You're teetering between making it every month," he said. "Having to decide between food, medicine and rent."

RELATED: Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
EMBED More News Videos

Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources.



The new funds are targeted to Jews who aren't receiving pensions already from Germany, primarily people who fled the Nazis and ended up in Russia and elsewhere to hide during the war.

Schneider said about 50% of Holocaust survivors in the U.S. live in Brooklyn and were particularly hard-hit when New York was the center of the American outbreak, but now numbers are looking worse in Israel and other places.

"It's a rolling calamity," he said.

Each of those survivors will receive two payments of 1,200 euros ($1,400) over the next two years, for an overall commitment of approximately 564 million euros ($662 million) to some of the poorest survivors alive today.

The funds come on top of an emergency $4.3 million the Claims Conference distributed in the spring to agencies providing care for survivors.

In addition to the coronavirus-related funds, Germany agreed in the recently concluded round of annual negotiations to increase funding for social welfare services for survivors by 30.5 million euros ($36 million), to a total of 554.5 million ($651 million) for 2021, the Claims Conference said.

Germany's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment on the latest round of negotiations.

The money is used for services including funding in-home care for more than 83,000 Holocaust survivors and assisting more than 70,000 with other vital services, including food, medicine, transportation to doctors and programs to alleviate social isolation.

As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $80 billion in Holocaust reparations.

Part of the Claims Conference's annual negotiations also includes working with Germany to expand the number of people eligible for compensation.

This year, the German government agreed to recognize 27 "open ghettos" in Bulgaria and Romania, enabling survivors who were in those places to receive compensation payments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusholocaustjewishu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOLOCAUST
Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments
Moving exhibit coming to the LA Museum of the Holocaust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
House comes alive with lights for Halloween
Sea lions paint for a cause in Long Beach
Marijuana grow discovered after fire damages Boyle Heights building
Orange County seeing massive surge in mail-in voting
Show More
Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating on Halloween due to COVID-19
SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger continue all week
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Russia appeals to Armenia, Azerbaijan over ceasefire
Protest briefly shuts down 134 Freeway in Burbank
More TOP STORIES News