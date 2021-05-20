Society

Getty Center to reopen following extended COVID closure

EMBED <>More Videos

Getty Center to reopen following extended COVID closure

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The sprawling Getty Center museum campus in Brentwood will reopen at limited capacity on Tuesday, one month after its sister Getty Villa complex in Pacific Palisades.

"We are delighted to welcome visitors back to the iconic Getty Center, one of Los Angeles' most visited cultural destinations,'' said Timothy Potts, director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. "As well as all the familiar highlights of the museum's collections, gardens, architecture and vistas, we will be featuring our newly acquired painting of 'Lucretia' by Artemisia Gentileschi, and special exhibits of photography and other media. With both the Villa and Center opening, the staff are excited to welcome visitors back to their Getty.''

To meet COVID-19 restrictions, free advance reservations will be required, with a limited number of spots being offered each day. Some galleries that are too small to allow for social distancing will remain closed, and one-way pathways will be established in galleries and gardens. The Getty Library will remain closed.



Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance, and all visitors will have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Anyone displaying symptoms such as coughing, sneezing or fever will be denied admittance.

According to Getty officials, in addition to "Lucretia,'' other new exhibitions on display include "Photo Flux: Unshuttering L.A.''; "Power, Justice and Tyranny in the Middle Ages''; "Artist as Collectors''; and "Silk & Swan Feathers: A Luxurious 18th-Century Armchair.''

MORE | Getty Villa reopens after yearlong closure
EMBED More News Videos

The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades, which has been closed for a year due to the pandemic, is reopening its museum and gardens Wednesday.



MORE | Broad Museum reopening with never-before-seen art from its collection
EMBED More News Videos

After more than a year of being closed, the Broad Museum is about to open its doors. Here's what's new and what visitors can expect.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countybrentwoodlos angelesmuseumsmuseum exhibitreopening californiacoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 80 incidents of cars being shot, primarily on 91 Freeway
19-year-old struck, killed by suspected DUI driver in Orange
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Chance to win Lakers season tickets? Get your COVID shot in LA County
Join ABC7 for discussion on mental health issues
CA to reveal full reopening plan, Newsom says: Here's what we know
Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
13-year-old girl says she was bullied, beaten during PE class
Girl who foiled would-be kidnapper used tactic seen on 'Law & Order'
Missing hiker rescued after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest
CA delays debate on lifting mask, distancing rules for workers
More TOP STORIES News