Part of a giant floating device built to clean up plastic debris in the Pacific Ocean has broken, so it's now being towed back to Northern California.The 2,000-foot-long system, along with more than 4,400 pounds of plastic it has recovered, is being pulled back to shore.The plastic collection system was designed to capture trash floating between California and Hawaii, and it was called the "Great Pacific Garbage Patch."It's believed to be about twice the size of Texas, or three times the size of France.The company behind the system is working to fix it and have it back in operation this year.