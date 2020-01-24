Society

9-year-old Girl Scout creates cover of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' to help her sell cookies

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and one nine-year-old girl made a cover of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" to help her reach her selling goal.

Amory Vargo, from Westerville, Ohio, creates videos each year, changing the lyrics of popular songs to help sell cookies.

This year's video went viral with over 100,000 views on YouTube, helping Amory get halfway to her goal of selling 2,020 boxes of cookies.

"She's a really creative kid," Amory's mother, Samantha Vargo, told GMA. "The video allows her to showcase that."

Vargo said the video took a couple of weeks to make, but it was a fun experience for her daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygmagirl scoutsviral videosociety
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD chief seeks to fire officer in investigation of falsified reports
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed amid coronavirus fears
Suspect smashes car windows in 50-car vandalism in Whittier
Woman dies after hair is caught in raisin processor at packing house
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Show More
Temescal Valley crash: Survivor speaks out on deadly hit-run
DUI suspect fatally hits woman, injures 5 others in Antelope Valley
'Dream big, reach far:' LA native among new class of NASA astronauts
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Keanu Reeves 'Matrix 4' to film in NorCal? Extras wanted
More TOP STORIES News