Girlfriend faked aspiring musician's school rejection letter, suit says

A clarinetist who thought he had been turned down by a prestigious music school in Los Angeles has been awarded $260,000 after learning his girlfriend faked the rejection letter. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
A Canadian judge has awarded $260,000 to a former University of Southern California grad student after his girlfriend sabotaged a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to study at a world-renowned music school in Los Angeles.

In 2014, 20-year old Eric Abramovitz was already an accomplished clarinetist, when he applied for a coveted spot at the Colburn Conservatory of Music.

He was hugely disappointed when he received a rejection email.

But two years later, Abramovitz found out that he had in fact been accepted to the program and that his girlfriend had faked the rejection letter.

He says she also sent an email on his behalf rejecting the school's offer.

The judge called his now ex-girlfriend's actions a "reprehensible betrayal of trust."
