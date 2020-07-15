Society

'Glee' creators launching college fund for Naya Rivera's son

A college fund is being created for Naya Rivera's son by the creators of "Glee," who remembered the performer as joyful and immensely talented.

Actress Naya Rivera is pictured at an event in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4, 2015. Rivera was declared dead July 13, 2020 after going missing on a lake in Southern California July 8. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- A college fund is being created for Naya Rivera's son by the creators of "Glee," who remembered the performer as joyful and immensely talented.

"Naya was more than just an actor on our show - she was our friend," Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said in a statement Tuesday.

Rivera's body was found Monday in Southern California's Lake Piru, five days after she and Josey had gone out on a rented boat. She was 33.

Naya Rivera: Officials release cause of death after body found at Lake Piru
EMBED More News Videos

Officials have released the cause of death of actress Naya Rivera after her body was recovered at a lake in Ventura County on Monday.



"Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the 'Glee' family, and her son Josey," the three producers said, referring to the 4-year-old as "the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

Josey is Rivera's son with her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. She called the boy "my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him."

While she wasn't initially hired as a "Glee" cast member, it "didn't take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with," the producers said.

Rivera could act, sing, dance and "nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. ... She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around," they said.

In portraying a high school student in an openly lesbian relationship on "Glee," Rivera ensured that her character's love for her partner was "expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions," the producers said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesventura countytelevisioncelebrity deathscollege
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD captain: Andres Guardado 'CHOSE his fate'
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Man with terminal cancer attacked, killed in Lancaster
More LA County school districts opting to go online-only for fall
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
Buena Park police looking for 6-year-old, child abduction suspect
Show More
OC officials warn of release of 'dangerous sex offender'
Riverside gym says it won't heed state orders to close again
Study: Vaping could put you at greater risk for COVID-19 complications
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Viola Davis reveals regrets over starring in 'The Help'
More TOP STORIES News