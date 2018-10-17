EYE ON L.A.

Glendale: Home to Porto's Bakery and Americana at Brand

EMBED </>More Videos

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Eye on L.A. takes you to Glendale, the childhood hometown of ABC7's Jovana Lara.

It's the third largest city in Los Angeles County, where the old Grand Central Airport terminal saw Charles Lindberg pilot the first commercial flight to the east coast.

Brand Library and Art Center occupies "El Miradero" - the "castle" and home that real estate developer Leslie C. Brand built in 1904.
Jovana emigrated from Cuba with her family just before she turned six, and remembers going to Porto's Bakery & cafe for their authentic Cuban pastries.

Just down the street on Brand Boulevard is the Landmark Alex Theatre, once a center for Vaudeville and silent movies.

The popular "Americana at Brand" opened in 2008., bringing more great restaurants, bars and boutiques - creating a city center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeye on l.a.communityneighborneighborhood treatsabc7 in your neighborhoodABC7 In the Neighborhood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON L.A.
Walt Disney's Los Angeles story
LA's best-kept secrets from Venice to Pasadena
Temple City: Home of the Camellias
This is (not) L.A.
More eye on l.a.
SOCIETY
Customers swarm Chino Hills 7-Eleven for lucky lotto tickets
Halloween events in Southern California
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Dodgers' Machado fined for kicking Brewers' Jesus Aguilar
Customers swarm Chino Hills 7-Eleven for lucky lotto tickets
Crews scour Malibu Park in search for clues in series of burglaries
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
Meth disguised as Aztec calendars found in Orange County
3.5 earthquake strikes Riverside County's San Jacinto area
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
Show More
Feinstein, de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 5 preview
LA County approves $14.3M settlement with family of man killed by deputy
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
Children's Hospital Los Angeles doctor to be honored for pioneering work
More News