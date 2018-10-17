Eye on L.A. takes you to Glendale, the childhood hometown of ABC7's Jovana Lara.It's the third largest city in Los Angeles County, where the old Grand Central Airport terminal saw Charles Lindberg pilot the first commercial flight to the east coast.Brand Library and Art Center occupies "El Miradero" - the "castle" and home that real estate developer Leslie C. Brand built in 1904.Jovana emigrated from Cuba with her family just before she turned six, and remembers going to Porto's Bakery & cafe for their authentic Cuban pastries.Just down the street on Brand Boulevard is the Landmark Alex Theatre, once a center for Vaudeville and silent movies.The popular "Americana at Brand" opened in 2008., bringing more great restaurants, bars and boutiques - creating a city center.