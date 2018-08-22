SOCIETY

Goldman Sachs will pay for nursing mothers to ship their breast milk home while traveling

Goldman Sachs is stepping up to help working mothers by paying to ship their breast milk home when they're traveling.

Goldman Sachs is stepping up to help working mothers.

The investment banking company will now pay for nursing mothers to ship their breast milk home when they're traveling for business.

The company is signing its U.S. employees up for "Milk Ship." That's a service that sends refrigerated shipping kits to women anywhere in the world.

Mothers then pump and ship the breast milk home overnight.
