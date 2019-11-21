NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a bright spot on a rainy day when a man was captured on camera helping a woman carry a stroller over a flooded street in North Hollywood.
It happened Wednesday at Magnolia and Lankershim.
The person who captured the sweet sight said the good Samaritan stopped his car and got out, just to help the woman, seemingly not caring that he was getting wet.
He then got back in his car and drove off, as the woman and baby strolled down the street.
Good Samaritan helps woman carry stroller across rain-flooded street in North Hollywood - Video
