Mother's Day: Good Samaritan, Tustin restaurant help give 1,300 pancake breakfasts to moms in need

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- By day, Tyron Jackson is a behavioral interventionist with the Tustin Unified School District. By night, he operates Operation Warm Wishes, a group that pretty much help any person in need.On Sunday, he wanted to deliver pancakes to moms for Mother's Day."Giving a mother some happiness - that's worth it all to me," he told ABC7 in an interview.Last year, he made pancakes and delivered them all on his own. This year, the management at The Black Marlin restaurant in Tustin agreed to make the pancakes, and Miss Tustin helped deliver them.The funding effort? All still Jackson's."In such a time as this, and things are going so wrong right now and everything is so divided, I believe in unity and I believe in bringing everyone together and help making a difference," he said. "And that's exactly what we are doing today."Ultimately, some 1,300 pancake breakfasts will be prepared, all given to moms in need.Among the recipients are Barbara Gallo, who is originally from Cuba. Her sons live in Canada and Sacramento, respectively, and couldn't be with her in person on Sunday."This is nice -- only nice people do things like that, especially for senior people," she said. "We don't have anybody help or do this before."