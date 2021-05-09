Society

Mother's Day: Good Samaritan, Tustin restaurant help give 1,300 pancake breakfasts to moms in need

EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritan, Tustin restaurant provide pancake breakfasts to moms in need

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- By day, Tyron Jackson is a behavioral interventionist with the Tustin Unified School District. By night, he operates Operation Warm Wishes, a group that pretty much help any person in need.

On Sunday, he wanted to deliver pancakes to moms for Mother's Day.

"Giving a mother some happiness - that's worth it all to me," he told ABC7 in an interview.

Last year, he made pancakes and delivered them all on his own. This year, the management at The Black Marlin restaurant in Tustin agreed to make the pancakes, and Miss Tustin helped deliver them.

The funding effort? All still Jackson's.

Pregnant SoCal woman battling COVID faced life-or-death dilemma as she approached due date
EMBED More News Videos

After contracting COVID-19, a pregnant Southern California woman was forced into a very tough situation.


"In such a time as this, and things are going so wrong right now and everything is so divided, I believe in unity and I believe in bringing everyone together and help making a difference," he said. "And that's exactly what we are doing today."

Ultimately, some 1,300 pancake breakfasts will be prepared, all given to moms in need.

Among the recipients are Barbara Gallo, who is originally from Cuba. Her sons live in Canada and Sacramento, respectively, and couldn't be with her in person on Sunday.

"This is nice -- only nice people do things like that, especially for senior people," she said. "We don't have anybody help or do this before."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytustinorange countygood samaritanmother's daybreakfast
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
LA to offer COVID-19 shots at city-run sites without appointment
Camp Pendleton program raises awareness of sexual assault prevention
9 injured after balcony at beachfront Malibu home collapses
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
Florida reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 variant cases
Show More
DUI suspect arrested after trying to leave scene of fatal crash
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Hermosa Beach
Time Square shooting injures 3, including 4-year-old; police search for person of interest
Tawny Kitaen, actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59
More TOP STORIES News