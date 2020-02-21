Latino

Google 'Doodle' honors Mexican television icon Chespirito

By Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Friday's Google search engine "Doodle" artwork honors the late Mexican television icon Robert Gómez Bolaños, better known by his stage name "Chespirito," who was born on this day in Mexico City in 1929.

Gómez Bolaños has been called the Charlie Chaplin of Mexico and is regarded as one of the most important Spanish-language humorists of all time. Chespirito, a sketch comedy show Gómez Bolaños created and starred in, ran from 1971 to 1992. It instantly became one of the most popular shows in Mexico and throughout Latin America. The show embodied many aspects of Mexican culture while making a critique on the unrealistic image of superheroes.

Among his most beloved characters are El Chapulín Colorado (the red grasshopper) and El Chavo de Ocho, a poor orphan famous for his iconic hat, striped shirt, and red suspenders.
