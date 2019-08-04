Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket

OREGON -- A granddaughter in Oregon nearly threw away a fortune.
She was checking her grandfather's lottery tickets and was about to trash one when she thought it was a loser.
Luckily, her 94-year-old grandfather checked for himself.
As it turns out, his granddaughter was checking Mega Millions numbers when she should have been checking a game known as Megabucks.
Her grandfather actually won the $6.5 million jackpot!
He took the lump sum of $2.2 million after taxes.
