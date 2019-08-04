Society

Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket

OREGON -- A granddaughter in Oregon nearly threw away a fortune.

She was checking her grandfather's lottery tickets and was about to trash one when she thought it was a loser.

Luckily, her 94-year-old grandfather checked for himself.

As it turns out, his granddaughter was checking Mega Millions numbers when she should have been checking a game known as Megabucks.

Her grandfather actually won the $6.5 million jackpot!

He took the lump sum of $2.2 million after taxes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldlottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
Survivor of Las Vegas massacre reacts to TX, OH mass shootings
Show More
Power restored for Irvine customers after substation fire sparks outage
Jail escapee takes witness stand in kidnap, torture case
2 more arrests made after Huntington Beach fight that left officers injured
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
August 2 is Sesame Street Day in Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News