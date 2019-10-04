Great Pacific Airshow: Police, firefighters prepared to keep 2 million visitors safe

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 2 million people are expected to attend the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach this weekend.
And that raises concerns about public safety. The Huntington Beach Fire Department's marine safety division is prepared to keep people safe on the beach and in the water.
"We do get anywhere from 12 to 15 million visitors a year and marine safety is a vital component of the public safety team here in Huntington," said marine safety officer Doug Leach.
The Huntington Beach Police Department also plays a vital role, lending assistance with their helicopter, HB1.
"HB1 is integral with all daily operations within the police department from patrol to surveillance and working with other agencies," said R.J. Garwood, an officer with Huntington Beach.
And of course lifeguards along the beach are also key to keeping swimmers safe.
Ultimately, all the organizations know their job is to make sure people stay safe and enjoy the airshow.
"It's going to be fun," Leach said. "It's going to be family-friendly. it's going to be family oriented."
