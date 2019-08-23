DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a close call for some hydrofoilers zooming around next to great white sharks off the coast of Dana Point.
The hydrofoilers near Capistrano Beach were within feet of lingering great whites.
A drone captured the scary encounter overhead Wednesday night. The drone operator says it took the riders nearly an hour to realize how close they were to danger.
Great white sharks within feet of hydrofoilers off coast of Dana Point
