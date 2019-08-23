Society

Great white sharks within feet of hydrofoilers off coast of Dana Point

By ABC7.com staff
DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a close call for some hydrofoilers zooming around next to great white sharks off the coast of Dana Point.

The hydrofoilers near Capistrano Beach were within feet of lingering great whites.

A drone captured the scary encounter overhead Wednesday night. The drone operator says it took the riders nearly an hour to realize how close they were to danger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan juan capistranodana pointorange countysharksanimaloceans
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker charged in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas
Driver fatally struck on 101 in Echo Park after argument w/passenger
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
Long Beach police dog dies inside department vehicle
2 SoCal hospitals earn top scores for LGBTQ health care equality
Show More
Suspect arrested in Studio City fires investigated as arson
SoCal drivers spend 119 hours each year in traffic, study finds
Possible norovirus outbreak sickens students at Victorville elementary school
Chase ends in fiery crash at gas station in Palms
Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster
More TOP STORIES News