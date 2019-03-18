Green beer flows as SoCal celebrates St. Patrick's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The green beer was flowing at pubs across Southern California to mark St. Patrick's Day.In downtown Los Angeles revelers flocked to Casey's Irish Pub, which put on its annual street festival.There were green sunglasses, green shirts, green beads and boas. And of course there was plenty of green beer.For local businesses, the crowds were bringing in a different kind of green, keeping cash registers busy. Last year the event brought in some 3,000 to 4,000 people, while this year about 6,000 were expected.Patrick Rice picked the right time to be visiting Los Angeles from Ireland."If you want to be part of the celebration of St. Patty's day, you have to drink a pint of green ale or green beer," he said.For more on how Angelenos celebrated, watch the video above.