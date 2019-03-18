Society

Green beer flows as SoCal celebrates St. Patrick's Day

EMBED <>More Videos

The green beer was flowing at pubs across Southern California to mark St. Patrick's Day.

By Jessica De Nova
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The green beer was flowing at pubs across Southern California to mark St. Patrick's Day.

In downtown Los Angeles revelers flocked to Casey's Irish Pub, which put on its annual street festival.

There were green sunglasses, green shirts, green beads and boas. And of course there was plenty of green beer.

For local businesses, the crowds were bringing in a different kind of green, keeping cash registers busy. Last year the event brought in some 3,000 to 4,000 people, while this year about 6,000 were expected.

Patrick Rice picked the right time to be visiting Los Angeles from Ireland.

"If you want to be part of the celebration of St. Patty's day, you have to drink a pint of green ale or green beer," he said.

For more on how Angelenos celebrated, watch the video above.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyst patricks dayholidaypartybeerdrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom' in Walker Canyon
Suspect arrested in Century City mall scare
Chino Hills main break sends water gushing over streets
South LA gas tank explosion injures 2
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Man dies after hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale
2 suspects sought after victim shot in face in South LA
Show More
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
New Zealand attack: Emotional vigil held in Pasadena
Santa Anita Park scheduled to resume horse racing Friday
More TOP STORIES News