Greenbelt taking shape along LA River in Long Beach

The 57-acre master plan to create a greenbelt along the Los Angeles River continues to take shape in Long Beach.The Drake Chavez Greenbelt took an abandoned area and turned it into an active park.Now, the area has landscaped open space, walking trails and picnic tables. There's also a multi-purpose grass field and a new artificial turf soccer pitch, the city's second turf field.The greenbelt links Cesar E. Chavez Park to both Drake Park and Loma Vista Park.The $3.81 million project was paid for with state grants, money from Los Angeles County and the city of Long Beach.