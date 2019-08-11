Society

Gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign

KATY, Texas -- A gun store in Texas is facing backlash after what was posted on their marquee sign.

Michelle Simons, a viewer of ABC7's sister station ABC13, sent a photo of Boyert Shooting Center's sign reading "Back to school sale August 13 through 18. Up to 50 percent off firearms."

A gun store in Katy is facing backlash after what was posted on their marquee sign.



Simons and her husband were driving down the road in Katy, Texas, when they passed the gun store and were surprised by its sign.

"It was so jarring like, 'Did I really see that?'" Simons recalled.

Simons' husband is an educator and feels as though guns and schools should not be mixed in with each other.

He says when his school district makes him teach his students about active shooter safety, he feels for them because they shouldn't have to worry about going through that.

"In the current climate and in the current culture where we have school shootings just constantly, mass shootings just constantly, it seems like a real poor choice of words," Simons said.

The couple is now wondering if the sign was intentional or a ploy to cause controversy.

"I hope it was just some kind of glaring oversight. I would rather see any other kind of wording on their board," Simons said. "What does back to school have anything to do with getting guns?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykatyback to schoolschool shootingcontroversial videogun safetymass shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends to honor LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
'Close the Camps' rally held by protesters in downtown L.A.
Suspects sought after stealing $40K worth of purses
Search for missing Simi Valley man continues 1 year later
Beaumont police kill domestic violence suspect armed with knives
Man with pickax accused of home break-in, store robbery in Ojai
Show More
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Telescope captures 'Seagull Nebula' that spans 100 lights years wide
Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported
6 juveniles arrested after Gardena police chase ends in crash
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
More TOP STORIES News