Society

Gunshot victim reunites with officers who saved his life

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana man who was shot two weeks ago was reunited with the two officers who helped save his life.

Saul Torres continues to recover after he was shot in the chest.

"Just remember, like, somebody hitting me in the back. I turn around, that's when I realized I got shot," said Torres.

He was shot in the front yard of his home at 7 a.m., his four young kids were inside his home. He called 911, then collapsed.

Rookie officers Nick Provencio and Alejandro Avila were first on scene.

"We started rendering first aid, used my hands to seal his gunshot wound while my partner went to the car and got a trauma kit, basically," said Provencio.

They sealed the wound until paramedics arrived. The bullet grazed Torres' hands, pierced his liver and a lung, before lodging near his spine.

Doctors said if it wasn't for the officers' quick actions, he would've died.

Fresh out of the hospital, Torres and his family came to thank their heroes.

"To see them here, it reaffirms why we're here," said Avila. "This is the best job in the world."

These two officers, like all Santa Ana officers, are trained in Tactical Emergency Casualty Care or TECC. It's a high-stress class, designed to train them to save lives.

"They know what to do when they go on scene, and just the knowledge that stays with them -- they take it out into the field and use it, it's amazing," said Officer Ethan Maietta, an officer and Marine corps veteran who teaches the class.

Torres said that training and these officers are why he gets to see his kids again.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here pretty much," said Torres. "I'm grateful for a second chance."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyreunionfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News