Hacienda Heights truck driver creates amazing art using dirt and grime

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Where some see a dirty truck, Arnulfo Gonzales sees a blank canvas. The dirt and grime is what the 48-year-old Hacienda Heights man uses to create his pieces of art on the back of his work truck.

"One time, my truck was dirty, and I've seen people who write on the trucks when dirty 'wash me.' I said let me make a small face and see how it comes out," said Gonzalez.

From there he began sketching whatever inspired him.

"I get images that I like, then I start more or less figuring it out. I start slowly sketching it out and I start slowly bringing it out," he said.

Gonzalez wanted to be an artist painting murals, but with a family to support, he took up driving trucks. He mainly creates his works while waiting for cargo to be loaded in between his deliveries.

"Most likely I use my finger or a little napkin. That is how I started," said Gonzalez.

The latest piece is a lion's head with a full mane and soulful eyes staring back. Gonzalez's subjects have ranged from Dia de los Muertos skulls to Jesus. His works have captured the attention of his fellow drivers, dockworkers as well as motorist he passes during his deliveries.

"I like it because people get to see it and people are telling me I would like to see this more often. That's what drives me to erase it and make a new one," he said.

Gonzalez is ready to begin another piece, this one inspired by the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

You can view checkout Gonzalez's other pieces on his Instagram @Artrucking.

