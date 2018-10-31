SOCIETY

Halloween Carnaval prompts tight security, road closures in West Hollywood

The annual Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood is prompting strict security and road closures in the area on Wednesday.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The event is billed as the world's largest Halloween party. Massive crowds gather at the hot spot with outlandish costumes, and city officials say the party continues to grow every year.

With that many people in one place, security is a major concern. The following items are not allowed: alcohol, cameras, backpacks, camera bags, weapons and fireworks.

Also, the party is for human adults - pets and children are not allowed.

You can expect a huge police presence at the party, which kicks off at 6 p.m. and wraps up around 11 p.m. The festivities take place along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard.

More information on Carnaval is available online at weho.org/Halloween.

To accommodate the event, multiple streets will be closed in the area throughout the day. According to the city, the following streets will be blocked:

- San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue will be closed all day Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
- Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and Holloway Drive/Croft Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
- Santa Monica between Doheny Drive and La Cienega, and all side streets in the area, will be closed all day Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
- La Cienega between Holloway and Melrose will be closed from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The dog parks at West Hollywood Park will also be closed all day Wednesday, reopening at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The city will suspend permit parking restrictions from 11 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, and parking meters will not be enforced between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. City officials warned people to be aware of where they are parking because meters will be enforced in neighboring Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

City News Service contributed to this report.
