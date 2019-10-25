halloween

Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster

YORK TWP., Pennsylvania -- A York County, Pennsylvania woman is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating her house in a unique way.

Lisa Boll of York Township turned her front door into the Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint.

Styrofoam forms the eyes, and of course, there's a big chocolate chip cookie.

Boll says drivers will often pull over with their kids to take photos.

"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it's not scary," Boll said.

Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she's a big Sesame Street fan and this year marks the 50th anniversary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniahalloweencookiessesame street
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
This replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween is in NC
This Is the Fastest Pumpkin Carver in the World
Man turns giant pumpkin into boat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canyon Country fire scorches 4,000 acres, destroys homes
4 fires erupt in SoCal amid red-flag conditions
Sepulveda Basin Fire burns 60 acres, 80% contained
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Castaic fire damages 3 homes, burns 20-acres
SoCal wildfire school closures list
2 dead, 3 injured after pickup truck crashes into tree in Simi Valley
Show More
Large pigs evacuated from Canyon Country sanctuary as Tick Fire burns
Suspect captured on video burglarizing vehicle in Irvine
Brush fire erupts in hills of Eagle Rock next to high school
Old Water Fire evacuations lifted in San Bernardino
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
More TOP STORIES News