Halloween events in Southern California

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Griffith Park Old Zoo, 4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los Angeles
Selected nights through October 31
The 30-acre attraction consists of a 25-minute nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 8.
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Movies at The El Capitan Theatre
1755 N. Highland Avenue, Hollywood
October 11-21: 25th anniversary of Disney's "Hocus Pocus"
October 22-31: 25th anniversary of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" shown in 4-D
elcapitantheatre.com
Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
The annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.
Through October 31. October 20 & 21 and 27 & 28, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.
lazoo.org
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" at the Hollywood Bowl
2301 N Highland Ave, Hollywood
Catch Tim Burton's holiday classic in concert, live to film, with original voices Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington, Catherine O'Hara as Sally and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie.
October 26-28
ticketmaster.com
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
The amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with eight terrifying experiences from TV and movies.
Select nights September 14-November 3
halloweenhorrornights.com
Haunted Little Tokyo
Various Locations, Little Tokyo, Los Angeles
The neighborhood is transformed with pumpkin patches, ghoulish games, trick-or-treating, free Halloween movie screenings, haunted walking tours, themed drink specials, scrumptious food, and more.
Events throughout October. Block party and costume parade on October 27.
golittletokyo.com
Dark Harbor at The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Nine evil spirits have descended on the ship to haunt you through various Halloween-themed mazes and attractions.
Select nights though Nov. 2.
queenmary.com
Horror Made Here: A Festival of Frights - Warner Bros. Studio Tour
3400 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank
This haunted backlot tour includes scares from "IT," "The Conjuring," "Freddy vs. Jason," and "The Exorcist."
Select night's through Oct. 28.
wbstudiotour.com
Pumpkin Nights
Pomona Fairplex
1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona
Through Nov. 4, this outdoor family-friendly Halloween experience invites attendees to witness multi-sensory Halloween displays and eight Pumpkin Lands created with over 3,000 hand-carved and foam pumpkins.
Children 3 years old and under get in free.
www.inlandempire.com/pumpkin-nights-pomona-fairplex/
Six Flags Fright Fest
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia
Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain for select days until Oct. 28. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones and scream worthy rides. During these select days the theme park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m..
sixflags.com
Long Beach Zombie Fest
Rainbow Lagoon Park
400 E Shoreline Drive, Long Beach
Unleash your inner zombie at the Long Beach Zombie Fest in Rainbow Lagoon Park. The 3-day festival starts on Oct. 19 and will include activities like the Zombie Apocalypse Scavenger Hunt and a workshop that teaches you all the moves to the zombie anthem "Thriller."
longbeachzombiefest.com
Halloween Ghost Train
Griffith Park
5200 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
The Halloween Ghost Train is a spooky yet family-friendly, 23 minute experience at the Los Angeles Live Streamers Railroad Museum. Tickets for the train ride are available now and the rides will start Oct. 13 for 10 days only.
lals.org
Jack-O-Lantern Balloon Ride
Orange County Great Park
6950 Marine Way, Irvine
Rides are available Thursdays-Sundays, weather permitting, through Nov. 2.
ocgp.org
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim
You can catch spook-tacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday and thrill to Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy. Also returning are Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark. New this year: meet the girly, ghoulish and fang-tastic Vampirina in Hollywood Land.
Through Oct. 31
disneyland.com
Knott's Spooky Farm and Knotts Scary Farm
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
Halloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm!
You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31.
Knott's Scary Farm, not recommended for kids under 13, takes place on selected nights through October 31.
knotts.com
The 17th Door Haunt Experience
West Fullerton Shopping Center
1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton
The 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house.
The attractions lasts through Oct. 31 and is not suitable for children.
the17thdoor.com/
Tanaka Farms
5380 University Dr, Irvine
Through Oct. 31, the popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.
www.tanakafarms.com
Pumpkin Rock Hike
Southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive, Norco
The approximately 15-foot-tall rock sits above Norco Ridge, and the trail to the top can be a bit steep, but it's relatively short. You'll find the giant orange orb just southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive in Norco.
Year-round
Pumpkin Rock on Yelp
Scare Valley Farms
Bear Valley Farms
1601 E Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City
The annual Halloween haunt at the 30-acre Bear Valley Farms is back. Guests will travel back to the early 1900s and make their way through a haunted ghost town, mine shaft and cemetery, creepy carnival, hayride, slaughterhouse, undead swamp and more, before the final terrifying stop.
www.eventbrite.com/e/scare-valley-farms
Frosty's Forest and Pumpkin Patch
14861 Ramona Ave, Chino
Check out this year's Grinch-themed corn maze. You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities. For the adults looking for a nighttime spook, there is a smaller, haunted maze starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
frostysforest.com/FallFestivalChino
Riverside Ghost Walk
Downtown Riverside Main Street Pedestrian Mall
University & Main St, Riverside
The Ghost Walk offers four story-telling walking tours throughout downtown Riverside, featuring the courthouse, Old Morgue, Riverside Police Station and Coffee Court. "The tours range from the perfect youngster spook-fest to more daring tours for the adventurous tour-goer."
crballet.com/site/ghost-walk/
All Saints Lunatic Asylum
22521 Shawnee Rd, Apple Valley
This popular yet terrifying haunted house attraction imitates an insane asylum to spook those who dare to enter and attempt to escape.
allsaintsasylum.com
Underwood Family Farm
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
Underwood's 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music and a whole lot more.
Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31. Tickets start at just $6.
underwoodfamilyfarms.com/fall-harvest-festival/
Voodoo on the Bayou
1657 Simi Valley Town Center Way, Simi Valley
This 15,000-square-foot maze in an old bayou house will make you feel the presence of Voodoo all around you. The haunt is not recommended for children under 13.
www.seemescareyou.com/about
