Halloween events in Southern California

Here's a list of Halloween events around Southern California. Share your Halloween haunts with #abc7halloween!Griffith Park Old Zoo, 4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los AngelesSelected nights through October 31The 30-acre attraction consists of a 25-minute nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 8.1755 N. Highland Avenue, HollywoodOctober 11-21: 25th anniversary of Disney's "Hocus Pocus"October 22-31: 25th anniversary of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" shown in 4-D5333 Zoo Drive, Los AngelesThe annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.Through October 31. October 20 & 21 and 27 & 28, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.2301 N Highland Ave, HollywoodCatch Tim Burton's holiday classic in concert, live to film, with original voices Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington, Catherine O'Hara as Sally and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie.October 26-28100 Universal City Plaza, Universal CityThe amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with eight terrifying experiences from TV and movies.Select nights September 14-November 3Various Locations, Little Tokyo, Los AngelesThe neighborhood is transformed with pumpkin patches, ghoulish games, trick-or-treating, free Halloween movie screenings, haunted walking tours, themed drink specials, scrumptious food, and more.Events throughout October. Block party and costume parade on October 27.1126 Queens Highway, Long BeachNine evil spirits have descended on the ship to haunt you through various Halloween-themed mazes and attractions.Select nights though Nov. 2.3400 W. Riverside Drive, BurbankThis haunted backlot tour includes scares from "IT," "The Conjuring," "Freddy vs. Jason," and "The Exorcist."Select night's through Oct. 28.Pomona Fairplex1101 W McKinley Ave, PomonaThrough Nov. 4, this outdoor family-friendly Halloween experience invites attendees to witness multi-sensory Halloween displays and eight Pumpkin Lands created with over 3,000 hand-carved and foam pumpkins.Children 3 years old and under get in free.26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, ValenciaFright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain for select days until Oct. 28. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones and scream worthy rides. During these select days the theme park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m..Rainbow Lagoon Park400 E Shoreline Drive, Long BeachUnleash your inner zombie at the Long Beach Zombie Fest in Rainbow Lagoon Park. The 3-day festival starts on Oct. 19 and will include activities like the Zombie Apocalypse Scavenger Hunt and a workshop that teaches you all the moves to the zombie anthem "Thriller."Griffith Park5200 Zoo Drive, Los AngelesThe Halloween Ghost Train is a spooky yet family-friendly, 23 minute experience at the Los Angeles Live Streamers Railroad Museum. Tickets for the train ride are available now and the rides will start Oct. 13 for 10 days only.Orange County Great Park6950 Marine Way, IrvineRides are available Thursdays-Sundays, weather permitting, through Nov. 2.1313 Disneyland Dr, AnaheimYou can catch spook-tacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday and thrill to Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy. Also returning are Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark. New this year: meet the girly, ghoulish and fang-tastic Vampirina in Hollywood Land.Through Oct. 318039 Beach Blvd., Buena ParkHalloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm!You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31.Knott's Scary Farm, not recommended for kids under 13, takes place on selected nights through October 31.West Fullerton Shopping Center1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, FullertonThe 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house.The attractions lasts through Oct. 31 and is not suitable for children.5380 University Dr, IrvineThrough Oct. 31, the popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.Southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive, NorcoThe approximately 15-foot-tall rock sits above Norco Ridge, and the trail to the top can be a bit steep, but it's relatively short. You'll find the giant orange orb just southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive in Norco.Year-roundBear Valley Farms1601 E Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear CityThe annual Halloween haunt at the 30-acre Bear Valley Farms is back. Guests will travel back to the early 1900s and make their way through a haunted ghost town, mine shaft and cemetery, creepy carnival, hayride, slaughterhouse, undead swamp and more, before the final terrifying stop.14861 Ramona Ave, ChinoCheck out this year's Grinch-themed corn maze. You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities. For the adults looking for a nighttime spook, there is a smaller, haunted maze starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.Downtown Riverside Main Street Pedestrian MallUniversity & Main St, RiversideThe Ghost Walk offers four story-telling walking tours throughout downtown Riverside, featuring the courthouse, Old Morgue, Riverside Police Station and Coffee Court. "The tours range from the perfect youngster spook-fest to more daring tours for the adventurous tour-goer."22521 Shawnee Rd, Apple ValleyThis popular yet terrifying haunted house attraction imitates an insane asylum to spook those who dare to enter and attempt to escape.3370 Sunset Valley Road, MoorparkUnderwood's 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music and a whole lot more.Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31. Tickets start at just $6.1657 Simi Valley Town Center Way, Simi ValleyThis 15,000-square-foot maze in an old bayou house will make you feel the presence of Voodoo all around you. The haunt is not recommended for children under 13.If you know about a great local Halloween event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!