SOCIETY

Tuesday marks International Day of Happiness

(Shutterstock)

Tuesday's a great day to spread joy: It's International Day of Happiness!

The holiday was started to promote happiness and well being for people around the world. It was first celebrated in 2013, after the United Nations had recognized happiness as a "fundamental goal" two years earlier. It is celebrated every year on March 20.

Here are ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, from Action for Happiness, the nonprofit movement who coordinates the day:

-Do a random act of kindness

-Find someone who deserves a "thank you"

-Tell someone what you love about them

-Learn about the practice of "mindfulness"

-List three positive things about your day

-Focus on your strengths

-Volunteer in your community
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhappinessunited nationswatercoolerbuzzworthy
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Animal crackers break out of their cages
La Puente: Drive-in theater and a drive-thru donut spot
7-day planner
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News