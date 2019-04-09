Royal couple asks that baby gifts be donated to L.A. charity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Meghan Markle is living a royal fairy tale thousands of miles away, but she hasn't forgotten her Los Angeles roots.
Meghan and Prince Harry are encouraging fans to donate to four charities including Los Angeles-based Baby2Baby, which helps poor children and families with basics like diapers and clothing.
"To get attention from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it's just a dream," says Baby2Baby co-president Norah Weinstein.
The royal couple is expecting their first child this spring. In lieu of gifts, Meghan and Harry asked for donations to The Lunchbox Fund, Little Village, Well Child and Baby2Baby.
"Just an overwhelming feeling of thankfulness towards the royal couple and we couldn't have been more excited," says co-president Kelly Sawyer Patricof.
The seven-year old organization provides a vital link to children in need. Volunteers sort donated items for infants and children up to 12-years old. But, Baby2Baby's main work is corralling major sponsors who can supply items most in demand.
"Diapers, diapers, it's our number one need," Sawyer Patricof tells Eyewitness News. "One in three families in our country are choosing between food and diapers for their children."
Baby2Baby has has distributed 29 million diapers in the last 7 years. Their goal this year is to top 10 million.
The donations are given to 200 partner groups who serve families most in need. Now those families will be getting more support because of the Royal spotlight.
From the moment that the Duke and Duchess posted Baby2Baby's name - the charity saw a surge of donations.
"Diapers, cribs, clothing -- all the basic essentials that we need just came flowing in and still keep coming," says Sawyer Patricof.
They say they can't quantify the amount of donations yet but it's big.
The birth of the Royal baby means new future for Baby2Baby.
