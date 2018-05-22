Prince Harry and his bride, formerly known Meghan Markle, made their first joint public appearance since the royal wedding on Tuesday. The couple attended one of the events marking the 70th birthday of Prince Charles.
PHOTOS: Meghan, Harry, royal family attend birthday celebration for Prince Charles
The heir to the throne will reach the milestone birthday in November. This Buckingham Palace garden party was hosted to celebrate the charities he supports.
In The Prince's 70th year, HRH and The Duchess of Cornwall were joined by 6,500 people from 386 of HRH's patronages, as well as people representing all 18 of HRH's military affiliations. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/EUvEQoIR86— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 22, 2018
During the party, Duchess Meghan was spotted sharing a laugh with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The new husband and wife also greeted some of the guests.
A number of guests from the Police, Fire and Ambulance, Mountain Rescue and RNLI were also invited for celebrations in Buckingham Palace's gardens today. #princeandpatron pic.twitter.com/mwFlUrgyGl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018
"His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference," Prince Harry said.
Prince Harry spoke about his father's charitable endeavors, mentioning that he works with "18 military associations and more than 420 patronages, ranging from music and the arts to rare breeds and plant life."
The day also marked a somber occasion. Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.
The Prince of Wales met Harry, Trafford Volunteer Cadet @TraffordVPC, who volunteered during the Manchester Arena attack a year ago today. pic.twitter.com/2Sc4HVQ8O2— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 22, 2018
More than 250 representatives from Emergency Services attended the event, Prince Harry said in his speech.