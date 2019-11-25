Society

Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder, dies at 38

LOS ANGELES -- Harry Morton, a restaurant mogul who was the son of the Hard Rock Cafe chain co-founder and grandson of the Morton's The Steakhouse founder, has died. He was 38.

Pink Taco, a restaurant business Morton founded and previously owned, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday. Specifics about the circumstances surrounding Morton's death were not immediately available.

Authorities say he was found dead inside his Beverly Hills home Saturday night.

Morton was also an owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and had been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Demi Moore.

"Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous," Pink Taco said in its statement.

Morton's father, Peter, co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe chain and his grandfather, Arnie, founded Morton's The Steakhouse.

The Hard Rock chain did not immediately have a comment on Sunday.

An autopsy is pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybusinesshard rockrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Fire engulfs 5-story building in Van Nuys
Vigil held for 5-year-old Leimert Park boy who shot himself
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Show More
Family honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
6 injured in shooting during party near DTLA
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
More TOP STORIES News