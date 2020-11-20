Society

LAPD donates new car to woman after her old one was vandalized in hate crime

Los Angeles police surprised a woman with a new car after her old was vandalized in a hate crime.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local woman whose car was vandalized in a hate crime received a special surprise from Los Angeles police.

LAPD's Hollenbeck Division says gang members shattered the car's windshield, jumped on the hood and carved racial slurs on it.

The car was a total loss, so officers surprised her with a brand new car.

"After arresting a suspect for a Hate Crime/Vandalism, @LAPDHollenbeck knew there was more that could be done. They partnered with East LA Auto Sales, @Badgeofheart and @LAPPL to get the victim a new car and remind us all that in this world, we can all go the extra mile," LAPD tweeted.

A suspect in the case has been arrested.
