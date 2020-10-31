'Irreverent Warriors' Haunted Hayride fundraiser has mission larger than Halloween fun: goals is to raise awareness for trend of veteran suicides

TWENTYNINE PALMS (KABC) -- It's an empty desert now but Saturday this ranch in Twentynine Palms will be the center for a haunted hayride winding through this maze. And it's also a way to help men and women who have served in the military."Just trying to give the community active duty as well as veterans a place to come out on Halloween have a little bit of fun and get out a little bit," said Ainsley Clift, Irreverent Warriors Palm Springs.The mission is much larger than Halloween fun: raising awareness of the devastating trend of veteran suicide."22 veteran lives a day are lost to suicide," said Corey Hall, Irreverent Warriors Palm Springs.The event is being put together by Irreverent Warriors, an organization for veterans to reach out, network and interact with those dealing with mental health issues."The one thing they miss the most is the people they shared with, when get out that's one of the hardest things they have to cope with not talking to these guys are girls that they served with,' said Hall.The organization also puts together a hike. As part of that, veterans walk 22km carrying a 22kg pack to represent those 22 vets who die by suicide every day.Organizers say the pandemic has been especially difficult for these men and women."Our mission is bringing veterans out of isolation and the government is trying to tell us isolate that's not helping anyone suicide rates and his bike since coronavirus happened and everything shut down," said Hall."And it kind of gives them the motivation, kind of gives them a sense of purpose," said Clift.Irreverent Warriors says the camaraderie of putting these events on helps bring veterans together, uniting them for a better future.