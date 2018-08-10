Hawaii boutique closing in Torrance after nearly 60 years

After six decades in business, customers are saying aloha to Styles of Hawaii in Torrance.The small boutique that sells Hawaiian clothing, jewelry and gifts is closing at the end of the month.The shelves of the store are packed with bright Hawaiian shirts, leis and all things island-related. Now, all those colorful items are being greatly discounted as the store winds down.Seventy-five percent of Styles of Hawaii's customers are native Hawaiians or tourists who have visited the islands. The store's top-selling items are Hawaiian shirts and ukuleles.Styles of Hawaii first opened its doors in 1959 in Los Angeles. In 1979, the store moved to Torrance. Styles of Hawaii is an original tenant of the Rolling Hills Plaza.