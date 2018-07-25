SOCIETY

Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls

Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne has a history of producing winning lottery tickets, proudly displaying them on its ceiling and walls.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
People are lining up all over Southern California for a chance at the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the multi-state game's 16-year history.

The jackpot will be at least $522 million for Tuesday night's 8 p.m. drawing.

Although the odds of matching all six numbers is less than 1 in 302 million, that hasn't stopped Gwen Repulse from buying a ticket at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne.

If Repulse wins, the Hawthorne resident wants to "help some people who have been bullied and women in domestic violence."

"Don't hit a woman," she said. "That's it, and don't bully anybody."

Bluebird Liquor has a history of producing winning lottery tickets, proudly displaying them on its ceiling and walls. Inside the store is a miniature bluebird that people traditionally rub for good luck after they buy a ticket.

"I'd pay off my house, go on a nice vacation, finish my kids' college tuitions," El Segundo resident Frank Hyland said.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million in 2012, although none of those winners were from California.
