LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ahead of the grim anniversary of Gabriel Fernandez' death, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services discussed on Thursday changes the department has made.
Bobby Cagle with DCFS joined ABC7 to discuss child abuse reports, a new Public Service Announcement campaign, National Foster Care Awareness Month and more.
During the pandemic, there's been a decrease of about 50% in calls to the county's hotline for reporting child abuse. Cagle is concerned that abuse is not being reported, in part because teachers and others who normally report suspected abuse are now no longer in contact with children. A new PSA is looking to encourage people to report suspected abuse.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported there has been an increase in child abuse cases in Los Angeles County during the pandemic.
Head of Los Angeles County DCFS discusses child abuse reporting during coronavirus pandemic
Ahead of the grim anniversary of Gabriel Fernandez' death, the director of the LA County DCFS discusses changes the department has made.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News