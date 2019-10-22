Society

Mother shares heartwarming video of son walking for 1st time after major skull surgery

BURLINGTON, Vermont -- A New Hampshire boy is back on his feet after having surgery for a rare condition called craniosynostosis.

Just two days after having major skull surgery on Oct. 16, Heather Figeuroa's 23-month-old son Branson was walking in Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Figeuroa tells Storyful that Branson was born with craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early.

Branson is now back home smiling and doing great.

Figeuroa says she's been sharing Branson's progress to raise awareness about craniosynostosis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvermontsurgeryu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA approves emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
2 arrested, 17 firearms seized from Riverside apartment
Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award
Videos shows street racers take over Laguna Niguel intersection
Show More
North Carolina's 11-foot-8 'can opener' bridge to be raised
Nonprofit that promotes Spanish language will open new center in L.A.
When to watch Charlie Brown Halloween special this week
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
Evacuation orders lifted in Palisades fire
More TOP STORIES News