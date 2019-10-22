Mother shares heartwarming video of son walking for 1st time after major skull surgery

BURLINGTON, Vermont -- A New Hampshire boy is back on his feet after having surgery for a rare condition called craniosynostosis.
Just two days after having major skull surgery on Oct. 16, Heather Figeuroa's 23-month-old son Branson was walking in Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Figeuroa tells Storyful that Branson was born with craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early.
Branson is now back home smiling and doing great.
Figeuroa says she's been sharing Branson's progress to raise awareness about craniosynostosis.
