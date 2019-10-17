Society

Social media goes purple for Spirit Day to fight bullying of LGBT youth

One out of four children is bullied at school, but that number is much higher for youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. A 2015 study found that as much as 89 percent of LGBT youth had experienced some type of "peer victimization" in the past year alone.

Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.

ABC7 and Walt Disney Television's month-long #ChooseKindness campaign also encourages individuals and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness.

Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about bullying

LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.

Here's a look at some of the celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations going purple this year.









Want to show support? Go to GLAAD's website to take the pledge or download the app to turn your social media photos purple.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtqlgbtq pridebullyingsocial mediateenlgbtanti bullying
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to talk to your kids about bullying
Disney encourages you to #ChooseKindness for National Bullying Prevention Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
Friends, family remember couple killed in West Covina crash
Valley residents voice concern during meeting on Saddle Ridge Fire
Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say
Video allegedly shows Lynwood teacher placing teen in chokehold
Show More
15-million-year-old fossils exhumed in Simi Valley
Amber Alert teen's father pleads for her safe return
Jury deciding penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood on edge after home-invasion robberies
More TOP STORIES News